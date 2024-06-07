Cape Cod corrections officer accused of assaulting inmate

A deputy corrections officer with the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office is accused of assaulting an inmate, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.

Gregory Djaoen, of New Bedford, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police for an incident at the Barnstable House of Corrections between May 25 and 26.

According to District Attorney Robert J. Galibois, State Police began their investigation on June 2, when they learned a former inmate at the facility had reported being assaulted by a corrections officer.

Investigators released few details but said there is security video that supports the investigation.

Djaoen, 38, was charged with assault, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and intimidation of a witness. He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday.

The DA noted that he was requested that New Bedford suspended Djaoen's license to carry a firearm in due to the charges.

