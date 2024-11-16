Cape Cod

Woman driving drunk crashes into parked cruiser on Cape Cod, police say

Police didn't say how seriously Gabriela Prodelik and her passenger were hurt, but said their injuries weren't expected to be life-threatening

By Asher Klein

Getty Images (File)

A drunken and unlicensed driver crashed into a parked police cruiser, injuring herself and her passenger, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning, police said.

Gabriela Prodelik, a 20-year-old from Hyannis, hit the unoccupied cruiser about 1 a.m. on Lincoln Road, where the officers who'd been inside the cruiser were investigating a silent 911 call, according to Barnstable police.

Prodelik and the 24-year-old in her car were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Police didn't say how seriously they were hurt, but said their injuries weren't expected to be life-threatening.

Prodelik was cited on charges of driving under the influence, negligent operation, unlicensed operation and speeding, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

