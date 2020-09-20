Cape Cod High School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

A high school student on Cape Cod has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said Sunday night.

The student attends Monomoy Regional High School in Harwich, Massachusetts, according to a statement from the Monomoy Regional School District.

All students and staff in the classes attended by the positive student will be operating remotely for the near future, as they'll be quarantining for the next 14 days, officials said.

Anyone who was identified as being in close contact or in classrooms with the positive individual has been contacted to discuss next steps, including the need to quarantine.

“Given that we maintain 6 foot spacing in classrooms, we greatly reduce the number of individuals potentially meeting the CDC definition of a close contact for coronavirus, which is defined as those who have been within 6 feet of the person for at least 15 minutes,” Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter said.

“After watching each of our schools operate over the past week, we’ve all been impressed with how well our student body and staff have been closely adhering to the safety protocols of mask wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing," Dr. Carpenter added. "These measures, taken in combination, greatly reduce the risk of additional transmission.”

District officials say they are in contact with the local board of health and are following all health and safety protocols as directed.

The district says it sanitizes every classroom each evening, but to further prevent transmission of the virus to other staff and students, additional cleaning will be done at the high school this weekend, with a specific focus on the areas frequented by the student who tested positive.