Cape Cod

Fire breaks out at historic Cape Cod hotel

A couple dozen guests had to be evacuated from the hotel. It's unclear if anyone was injured

By Staff Reports

A fire broke out at a historic hotel on Cape Cod overnight.

The incident happened at about 12:55 a.m. at the Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa in Sandwich, authorities said.

Video of the scene shows the back of the building and roof damaged.

The Sandwich fire chief says they were able to knock the fire down, but the kitchen will be closed for some time.

A couple dozen guests had to be evacuated from the hotel. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Details surrounding the cause of the fire weren't immediately released.

NBC10 Boston reach out to the Sandwich Fire Department for more information.

