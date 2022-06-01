Cape Cod Man Appears In Court After Alleged School Shooting Threat

A Cape Cod man accused of threatening to commit a school shooting appeared in court Tuesday.

Justin Moreira, 29, of Hyannis, was taken into custody without incident at his home on Saturday, according to police in Barnstable, Massachusetts. The department says it received several reports about a Facebook post in which he allegedly threatened a shooting at an unnamed school.

Moreira pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of making terroristic threats. He was held on $100,000 bail.

Multiple people reported the concerning social media post to the Barnstable and Yarmouth police departments on Saturday, officials said.

A mass shooting is defined as resulting in the death of four or more people, not including the perpetrator. Since 1999′s Columbine High School massacre, 169 people have died in 14 events connected to U.S. schools and colleges.

Police said they did not locate any guns when they executed a search warrant at the Moreira's home in Hyannis.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is encouraged to contact their local police department to report it.

In the aftermath of the elementary school massacre in Texas, schools around the U.S. have brought in additional security staff and restricted visitors as they deal with a new rash of copycat threats.

Staff and students nationwide are on edge as several reports of firearm sightings on campuses have popped up in the few days since an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two teachers in their last week of school before the summer break.