Cape Cod man charged with OUI after leaving Cohasset crash, police say

Christian Chapman of Yarmouth, Massachusetts, allegedly hit a utility pole in Cohasset while under the influence of drugs

By Mike Pescaro

Cohasset Police Department

Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts, say a Cape Cod man was arrested after crashing his SUV and leaving it early Monday morning.

Officers and firefighters responded to North Main Street near Ripley Road, where a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder had hit a utility pole, causing it to snap and heavily damaging the vehicle. The driver was nowhere to be found.

With the assistance of a K9 unit, police found 34-year-old Christian Chapman of Yarmouth, Massachusetts, nearby around 4:45 a.m.

Chapman refused medical treatment, police said. He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash, speeding and failure to drive in marked lanes.

North Main Street was closed between Ripley Road and Jerusalem Road into the afternoon as crews worked to replace the pole that was brought down, police said. The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

It was not immediately clear if Chapman had an attorney who could discuss the charges against him.

