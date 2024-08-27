Cape Cod

Cape Cod man killed in Brewster crash

Massachusetts State Police say Edward Footer of Chatham died after a crash Monday on Route 6

A man has died after a crash Monday afternoon on Cape Cod.

The crash closed Route 6 in both directions near Exit 85, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on social media.

Tuesday, state police said the driver of a Toyota Tundra, identified as 57-year-old Edward Footer of Chatham, died at the scene of the crash, which involved three vehicles.

A 24-year-old Yarmouth man was driving westbound in an Izuzu truck when he crossed into the eastbound lanes, hitting Footer's vehicle and a GMC Safari, police said.

The Izuzu driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said Tuesday the cause of the crash remains under investigation. They did not say whether any charges would be filed.

