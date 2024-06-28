Cape Cod mansion sells for $22.75M, a new record. Take a peek inside

An oceanfront Barnstable mansion has sold for $22.75 million, a record price for a Cape Cod residential property.

The 15,500-square-foot home at 835 Sea View Ave. has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, nine of them full-size. The property also features a 280-foot private beach overlooking Nantucket Sound, a resort-style swimming pool and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar.

The sale price, first reported by the Boston Globe, breaks the previous all-time high on record for Barnstable County, a $20 million deal in March 2020, according to the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors. Paul Grover of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Robert Paul Properties, served as the broker for the record-setter.

