Wildlife experts are puzzled by the discovery of a dead racoon on Cape Cod with porcupine quills.

"It was very odd," said Stephanie Ellis, director of Wild Care Wildlife Rehab Center. "The racoon had, like, a wash cloth on its rump, but even more interestingly, its muzzle and arms were filled with porcupine quills."

The racoon was found Sunday afternoon on Smith Lane, down the road from the rehab center in Eastham. Ellis said those porcupine quills raise red flags for a couple reasons.

"Porcupines haven't been documented on Cape Cod for about 15 years and so immediately we were thinking this animal has been dumped," said Ellis.

She explained the quills may also be a sign that the racoon had rabies when it clashed with a porcupine.

"A healthy racoon would not mess with a porcupine, so they think that raccoons that have rabies and are behaving abnormally they then might approach a porcupine, get the quills in the face."

According to the Cape Cod and South East Massachusetts Rabies Task Force, raccoon variant rabies has not been detected on Cape Cod since 2021. And prior to that, it had not been detected since 2013.

"This is very alarming because, thanks to USDA and the Cape Cod Rabies Task Force, they've been doing rabies vaccine baiting on Cape Cod for many years and have kept Cape Cod rabies variant-free," Ellis said.

On Wednesday, the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

"If someone out there did place this raccoon there for whatever reason, we're looking for them to contact the rabies program so that we can get information, but they should also follow up with their physician just to make sure they are well protected," said Zak Mertz, CEO of New England Wildlife Centers and co-chair of the Rabies Task Force. "There is still no cure. If you are vaccinated quickly after exposure, there is a really high efficacy of the vaccine — it works really well and it's important that you seek intervention right after this time of exposure."

Five raccoons have recently tested positive for rabies in Boston, prompting a warning for residents and their pets.

The task force is seeking information about the raccoon and how it ended up on the side of Smith Lane in Eastham. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Brian Bjorklund, the Cape Cod Rabies Program coordinator, at 413-537-9394 or via email to CARE@capecod.gov.