Local

Sea Turtles

Cape Cod Sea Turtle Strandings Increase After Slow Start

The turtles get trapped in Cape Cod Bay as temperatures drop and wind patterns change, and quickly become hypothermic

A rescued sea turtle at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts.
New England Aquarium

Sea turtle strandings on Cape Cod are picking up after a slow start to the season, experts at the New England Aquarium said Monday.

The aquarium has so far cared for almost 120 of the animals at its Quincy turtle hospital, the vast majority of which have been endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles. But scientists have also treated eight green turtles and two loggerheads.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The turtles are treated for life-threatening conditions including pneumonia and dehydration, a result of days or weeks of hypothermia and the inability to feed.

“Early in the season, we typically see the smaller Kemp’s ridley and green turtles. The larger loggerhead turtles will start to wash ashore in December, though we saw our first loggerhead of the season on Thanksgiving Day,” said Charles Innis, the aquarium’s director of animal health.

A sea turtle being rescued.
New England Aquarium
A sea turtle being rescued.

The turtles get trapped in Cape Cod Bay as temperatures drop and wind patterns change, and quickly become hypothermic. The stranding season started late this year because of temperature fluctuations that kept water in the bay warm.

The turtles are assessed and treated in Massachusetts, a process that can take weeks or even months, before being flown to facilities in southern states for continued rehabilitation and eventual release back into the ocean.

More Sea Turtle News

New England Aug 29

NOAA Asks for Help Locating Stranded Sea Turtles in New England

animals Jun 28

When Texas Iced Over, They Thought of the Turtles

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sea TurtlesCape CodwinterNew England AquariumCape Cod Bay
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us