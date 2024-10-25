Cape Cod

12-foot shark spotted off coast of Chatham

Shark activity tends to peak from May to October, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

By Thea DiGiammerino

A team of scientists from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy track a 12-foot shark off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts.
Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

“Sharktober” is on in Massachusetts and researchers are keeping busy.

A 12-foot shark was spotted off the coast of Chatham earlier this month, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Dr. Greg Skomal and his team were working in some rough surf off the coast of Chatham when they spotted it. The goal is to record information and images to ID the shark and further research on the species.

Shark sightings have become a common occurrence along Cape Cod, and activity tends to peak from May to October. Last October there were over 40,000 detections of shark activity – but don’t worry, a single shark is usually detected several thousand times.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodWildlife
