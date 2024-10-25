12-foot shark spotted off coast of Chatham

“Sharktober” is on in Massachusetts and researchers are keeping busy.

A 12-foot shark was spotted off the coast of Chatham earlier this month, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Dr. Greg Skomal and his team were working in some rough surf off the coast of Chatham when they spotted it. The goal is to record information and images to ID the shark and further research on the species.

"Sharktober" is on! 🦈 Check out Greg Skomal with AWSC in the surf on Chatham Bar. They captured a 12ft shark in clear surf despite tough sea conditions. The ID team is processing the images to ID the shark. Never a dull moment in "Sharktober"! #Sharktober pic.twitter.com/VTp0RsIMfz — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) October 22, 2024

Shark sightings have become a common occurrence along Cape Cod, and activity tends to peak from May to October. Last October there were over 40,000 detections of shark activity – but don’t worry, a single shark is usually detected several thousand times.