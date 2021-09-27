Local

Cape Cod

Cape Cod Stabbing Leaves Man With Life-Threatening Injuries

The suspected attacker had gotten into a fight with the victim before the stabbing, according to police

By Asher Klein

An ambulance leaves the scene of a stabbing in Bourne, Massachusetts, on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A man was flown to a hospital from a paving business on Cape Cod after he'd been stabbed multiple times by another employee Monday, police said.

The stabbing at Clover Paving on MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne was reported about 5:45 p.m., Bourne police said, and a medical helicopter took the 32-year-old victim to a trauma center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspected attacker had gotten into a fight with the victim before the stabbing, according to police. He left the paving company before officers arrived, but was taken into custody by police in Falmouth, where he lives.

More information, including the identity and age of the suspected attacker, wasn't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodstabbingBourne
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us