Cape Cod teacher accused of raping student with intellectual disabilities

A grand jury has indicted a Cape Cod teacher on charges that he raped a student with intellectual disabilities, the Cape and Islands District Attorney said Friday.

Frederick Walters, 60, was a teacher at the Latham Center in Brewster, Mass., at the time of the crimes, according to prosecutors. The Latham Center offers special education and therapy services to kids and adults with intellectual disabilities, according to the website.

The DA's office said the investigation into Walters began on October 9, 2023, when he allegedly told other staff members he was taking a student off-campus to a local store. Prosecutors said instead, he took her to her home and raped her. The student reported that this was not the first time he raped her - that it had happened two other times at the school several months before.

Walters, a Brewster resident, was indicted on two counts of aggravated rape, four counts of rape, six counts of indecent assault and battery on an individual with intellectual disabilities and one count of intimidation of a witness. An arraignment date has not yet been set.