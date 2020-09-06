Local

wellfleet

Cape Cod Town Approves Memorial Bench for Shark Attack Victim

The bench installation is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 15, the two-year anniversary of Arthur Medici's death at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

Officials in a Cape Cod town have approved the installation of a memorial bench to honor a man killed in a shark attack two years ago.

The Wellfleet Select Board recently voted unanimously to install the bench in memory of Arthur Medici, 26, at Newcomb Hollow Beach, the Cape Cod Times reports.

Medici, who lived in Revere, was attacked by a shark while boogie-boarding off the beach in September 2018. It was the first fatal shark attack in state waters in more than 80 years.

The more than $2,000 for the bench was raised by local residents Heather and Drew Doyle, who reached out to Medici's family.

"He's a part of Wellfleet, now; that's the bottom line,'' Heather Doyle said. "I know there are many people who wish we'd stop talking about it and pretend it never happened, and I don't think that's fair to a human soul and his family.''

The bench installation is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 15, the two-year anniversary of Medici's death. It's unclear whether the Medici family will be able to attend. His parents live in Brazil, and other family members live in the Boston area.

Bryan Legare from the Center for Coastal Studies shows some amazing visualizations of their research into shark movement near Cape Cod.
This article tagged under:

wellfleetMassachusettsCape CodArthur Medicishark attack
