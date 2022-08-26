Captain at Vermont Sheriff's Office Fired After Allegedly Kicking Detainee

A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Vermont has been fired, after being accused of kicking a handcuffed man multiple times, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

John Grismore is no longer employed by the law enforcement agency, a statement Thursday from Sheriff Roger Langevin said.

A video of the incident, which happened earlier this month, shows Grismore allegedly kicking the handcuffed man several times, after he attempted to stand up from a sitting position. Immediately before, the suspect had fallen down, hitting his face, and was helped up by two deputies to sit down.

Grismore had previously been placed on administrative leave, after patrol deputies who witnessed the incident reported it to the county's sheriff. He also has been running as a GOP candidate for Franklin County sheriff. Sheriff Langevin said he no longer support his candidacy.