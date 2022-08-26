Local

Vermont

Captain at Vermont Sheriff's Office Fired After Allegedly Kicking Detainee

Grismore had previously been placed on administrative leave, after patrol deputies who witnessed the incident reported it to the county's sheriff

By Matt Fortin

John Grismore, a captain with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Vermont, is running for sheriff, but a video showing him kicking a detained man in the groin has Republicans and Democrats alike calling for him to pull out of the race
Franklin County Sheriff's Office

A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Vermont has been fired, after being accused of kicking a handcuffed man multiple times, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

John Grismore is no longer employed by the law enforcement agency, a statement Thursday from Sheriff Roger Langevin said.

A video of the incident, which happened earlier this month, shows Grismore allegedly kicking the handcuffed man several times, after he attempted to stand up from a sitting position. Immediately before, the suspect had fallen down, hitting his face, and was helped up by two deputies to sit down.

Grismore had previously been placed on administrative leave, after patrol deputies who witnessed the incident reported it to the county's sheriff. He also has been running as a GOP candidate for Franklin County sheriff. Sheriff Langevin said he no longer support his candidacy.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Vermont News

Vermont Aug 24

Vermont Family Warns of Dangers From Shallow Water Blackouts

Business 4 hours ago

Vermont, North Carolina and Hawaii Are Among the Top 10 Safest U.S. States During Covid-19

This article tagged under:

VermontJohn GrismoreFranklin County Sheriff's Office
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us