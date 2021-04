Officials are investigating after a car crashed into a pole in Milton, Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

Milton firefighters and police officers were on scene at Brush Hill Road shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday to investigate. Only one car was involved.

Video from the scene showed the pole had been knocked down and the car significantly damaged.

Officials did say whether anyone was injured. No further information was immediately available.