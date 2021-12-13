Car Crashes in Front Yard of Saugus Home

A man was arrested after crashing his car through the front yard of a home Monday morning in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Neighbors said police cruisers abruptly appeared and blocked off Gilway Street. Shortly after, a Dodge Charger started racing down the street, with more police cars on its tail. The driver of the Charger lost control and went off the road and through someone's front lawn, leaving dug up tire marks behind it.

The driver then got out of the car with his hands up, neighbors said, as police yelled at him to get on the ground. The neighbors described a tense scene but said they did not see any weapons drawn.

Police were able to take the male driver into custody. Why police were pursuing the man as well as his identity remains unclear.

The homeowner was in his driveway when the scene unfolded.

"I was walking around the garage and it just happened like so fast. I thought it was like going straight into the house,' the homeowner said. "No one got hurt, so that's a good thing. Just barely like came through these two trees and like landed on the front lawn, but yeah, it happened really fast."