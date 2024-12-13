Torrington

Four injured when car crashes into bakery in Torrington, Conn.: police

Four people were injured when a car crashed into a bakery in Torrington on Friday, according to police.

Images from the scene show the car inside the Rosa Vega Bakery, which is located at 266 Main St. It happened at 11:45 a.m.

Officials said three people were taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital by ambulance and LifeStar helicopter flew one person to a hospital.

The fire department said multiple people have serious injuries, and the building sustained significant damage.

Authorities said there was also a natural gas leak. Main Street, East Pearl Street and Peal Street are closed at this time.

The police department said a car traveling east on Pearl Street crashed into the building.

The fire marshal's office, building inspector and Eversource responded to the scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-489-2000.

