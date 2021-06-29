Car Crashes into Building in Chelsea After Two People Flee State Police

A car slammed into the side of a building around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Chelsea after two people fled from Massachusetts State Police.

The two suspects were stopped by a Massachusetts State Police Trooper, then fled and ultimately crashed with another car, sending one into the side of a liquor store on the corner of Williams and Chestnut Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both cars were damaged and towed from the scene, one with serious front-end damage. Two victims and a dog who were in the other car were taken to Whidden Hospital with minor injuries.

The two suspects who fled from the State Police also fled the scene of the crash. Police did not pursue them, but found a firearm in their car.

The liquor store was damaged by the crash, which sent bricks and broken glass onto the roadway. Massachusetts State Police and the Chelsea Police Department are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.