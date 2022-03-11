BPD Investigating Smash-and-Grab at Chanel on Newbury Street

A car crashed through a Chanel store on Newbury Street in Boston Friday morning. Merchandise was stolen from the store.

The car crashed into the building at 6 Newbury Street around 4:30 a.m. Boston police found the car completely inside the store and a tow truck removed it after 6 a.m. The Boston Fire Department was on scene Friday morning to assess "significant" structural damage, authorities said.

At least two suspects were seen fleeing the store with items, then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle. No injuries and no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Police have now pulled the car out from the Chanel store on Newbury Street. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/e0YU1frHnr — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) March 11, 2022