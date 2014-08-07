Driver Killed When Car Crashes Into Complex Near Marina

The accident took place in Amesbury, Mass.

By Allison Sonfist

Amesbury Crash
NECN/Alysha Palumbo

A car crashed into a building near a marina in Amesbury, Massachusetts, killing the driver and a dog, and sparking a fire.

One witness tells NECN's Alysha Palumbo the blaze was so bad that he didn't know what was on fire until he saw the tail lights.

The accident happened at the Hatters Point condo complex.

It happened just after 1 p.m.

Merrimac Street remains closed.

Fire officials say no one inside the building was injured.

The name of the man who died hasn't been released. Authorities say he was badly burned and they're working to confirm his identity.

