Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street area to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.

The Lynn Fire Department said crews cleared the scene of a car into a building with a minor fire on Essex Street.

Officials had no other information at this time.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash is under investigation.