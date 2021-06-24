Car Crashes Into Miss Worcester Diner: ‘It Sounded Like an Explosion'

A car crashed into a historic diner Thursday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The vehicle hit Miss Worcester Diner on Southbridge Street after a collision with a city bus Thursday morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Witnesses say the car was going through the intersection when a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus tried to turn left in front of it. The bus an car collided, sending the car into the outdoor dining area.

A family sitting at the table on the sidewalk was thrown back, but amazingly escaped with only bumps and bruises.

Witnesses say the bus driver was shaken up, but uninjured. They say the driver of the car was bleeding, but was conscious and speaking when he was taken away in an ambulance. There was no immediate word on his condition.

"It sounded like an explosion," said Rob Russell, who witnessed the crash. "I literally thought the building just exploded around me. You could feel the building shake a little, there was some vibration that went into the building."

Russell added that people at the restaurant began to panic, but checked if people were hurt and rushed to get help for those involved in the crash.

The owner of the diner says building inspectors deemed it was structurally sound.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to WRTA about the status of the bus driver, but has not heard back.