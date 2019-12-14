Car Crashes Into Driving School in N. Reading, Injuring 1

One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a driver training school in North Reading, Massachusetts.

A call came in just after 2 p.m. Saturday for a report of a car which had crashed into 324 Main St., a National Safety Council Massachusetts Driver Retraining Center.

Police say one person was taken to an area hospital but officials did not specify if it was the driver of the vehicle or someone inside the building.

Jack Hashem, the owner of the building, tells NBC10 Boston that the person injured was a man who was in a classroom inside the building at the time of the crash.

"There was a guy sitting in front of a table taking the exam and he got hurt with some glass and flying wood and he got taken away in the ambulance but everyone else thank God is OK," Hashem said.

Hashem says the driver of the car was a teenager with a learner's permit who was with her mom when she accidentally put the car into drive instead of reverse. He says she was not a student at the driving school.

The crash caused roughly $20,000 worth of damage, according to Hashem.

There's no word on when the school will reopen.

The North Reading Fire Department cleared the scene Saturday afternoon.

North Reading police and a building inspector responded to investigate.