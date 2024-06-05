Car crashes into Starbucks store in Walpole

At least two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday night at a busy intersection in Walpole, Massachusetts, with one of those vehicles slamming into a Starbucks there.

Walpole police issued a traffic advisory on their Facebook page, posting photos of the scene and asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Police said they'd provide an update when Route 27 is back open.

Walpole officers and firefighters responded to the store, located on High Plain Street at Providence Highway Route 1, around 8 p.m. and found a car had careened through the coffee store's outside patio, taking down the fence and hitting chairs, tables and umbrellas, before striking the building.

Photos of the scene showed the storefront was pushed in, pulling the awnings downward, and there was shattered glass littering the area.

Police didn't say if the crash occurred while customers and employees were still inside the store, and there was no immediate word on any injuries.

Police also haven't provided a possible cause or given further information about the other car, or cars, involved in the multi-car crash.