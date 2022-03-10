Car Fire in Vermont Under Investigation

Authorities continue to investigate a car which caught fire and was destroyed in Woodbury, Vermont earlier this week.

The Woodbury Fire Department was initially dispatched to the intersection of Cabot and Old Creamery roads for a vehicle fire around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, where they were successfully able to extinguish the blaze but not before the car was completely destroyed.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, authorities said. However, the fire department's Fire and Explosion Investigative Unit believe that the incident was the result of "direct human involvement" after examining what was left of the car the following day.

Anyone with information surrounding the fire is asked to contact Vermont State Police at (802) 229-9191 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON.