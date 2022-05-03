Car Found in Water With Man Inside in Bourne

A car with a 32-year-old-man inside was found submerged in the water Monday night in Bourne, Massachusetts.

Bourne police were called to the area of Barlows Landing Beach shortly after 11 p.m. No one was on the other end of the call. Officers checked area and found the car in the water at a boat ramp.

The man was able to escape the car on his own and was helped out of the water by police. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

A dive team was requested to scene. The man couldn’t recall if there was another person in the car with him at the time. The dive team determined no one else was in the car.

The car was pulled from the water. The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.