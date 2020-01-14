Local
Car Goes Airborne After Striking Boulder in Methuen; 2 Hospitalized

By Diane Cho and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Two people were hospitalized on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 following a violent car crash in Methuen, Massachusetts.
Two people were thrown from their car when the vehicle was sent airborne after hitting a boulder late Monday in Massachusetts, causing them serious injuries.

Methuen police said the crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Route 113 near Dracut. The car was heading east on Lowell Street when it left the road, hit a boulder and then clipped a tree while it was airborne. The violent crash ejected both occupants from the car.

One person was trapped under the vehicle. After they were freed, both occupants were taken to an area hospital, according to Capt. Randy Haggar of the Methuen Police Department.

Due to the severity of one person’s injuries, he or she was taken to a Boston hospital via a medical aircraft.

One of the occupants initially told authorities there were only two people in the car, then later said there were five. Although authorities believed there were only two occupants, they searched the area with a K-9 as a precaution.

