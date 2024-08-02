Car in Worcester hit-and-run found; police still searching for victim's scooter

A car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Worcester, Massachusetts, last month has been found, according to police, who said they're still looking for the electric scooter the 26-year-old victim was riding.

The pedestrian was riding the scooter on June Street on July 19, Worcester police said, when he was hit by vehicle that then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

It's unclear at this time if the driver of the car was arrested.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8674 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD with a message or at worcesterma.gov.