Worcester

Car in Worcester hit-and-run found; police still searching for victim's scooter

The hit-and-run crash remains under investigation

NBC10 Boston

A car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Worcester, Massachusetts, last month has been found, according to police, who said they're still looking for the electric scooter the 26-year-old victim was riding.

The pedestrian was riding the scooter on June Street on July 19, Worcester police said, when he was hit by vehicle that then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

It's unclear at this time if the driver of the car was arrested.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8674 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD with a message or at worcesterma.gov.

More Worcester news

Health & Wellness Jul 18

Person who traveled abroad is 1st Mass. measles case since 2020

Worcester Jul 17

Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Worcester, police say

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us