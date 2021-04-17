Car Inspection Stations in Mass. Are Back Up and Running. Here's What to Know

Vehicle inspections resume today at most Massachusetts inspection stations following a malware attack on the vendor technology that issues inspection stickers.

Applus Technologies, the vendor used in the commonwealth and several other state, was hit by a cyberattack on March 30 which suspended its inspection stations from operating.

According to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, the state's contract requires Applus to compensate station owners for each day lost.

The grace period for drivers with inspection stickers that expired in March or that come up for renewal in April will be extended to the end of May.

Newly purchased cars - registered on or after March 23 - will have until April 30 to get an inspection.

"Under the contract, Applus must compensate inspection station owners for each day that workstations were not operational during defined business hours," the RMV said in a statement. "The Commonwealth fully expects Applus to compensate the inspection station owners for the prolonged outages, as well as additional compensations to those stations which are unable to begin conducting inspections on Saturday."

Any driver whose vehicle failed inspection and was in the middle of 60-day retest window will also be afforded one extra day for each day the Applus inspection system has been down.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has given a new date of Saturday, April 17, for when they expect service to be restored.

In a press conference on Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said that "to the best of our knowledge" no consumer information has "ended up anywhere in the public domain" as a result of the cyber attack, but he acknowledged that businesses that employ staff to perform vehicle inspections have been hurt by the pause.

"We fully expect the vendor to find a way to compensate many of the folks at the dealer and the service station level who have been horribly inconvenienced by this," Baker said.