SUV slams into Brockton sports bar after driver loses consciousness

A driver lost consciousness behind the wheel Sunday night, causing his SUV to slam into a restaurant in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police say they responded around 5:04 p.m. to Mickey Malone's Tavern for a report of a motor vehicle collision with the building located at 347 North Pearl Street.

According to police, the 63-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, was traveling south on North Pearl near the Stoughton line when he lost consciousness, causing his vehicle to veer off the road onto the landscaping adjacent to Mickey Malone's. His SUV then struck a boulder, knocked down a city sign and collided with the northwest corner of the restaurant.

The driver was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation, according to police, who did not share why he lost consciousness.

No other injuries were reported, though one customer who was inside at the time tells NBC10 Boston that it was a close call.

"Every Sunday I take a friend out to the pub, and we always sit in a certain booth. Today she wanted to sit in a different booth, one booth over," the man explained. "The car accident went into the booth that we were not sitting in. If we were in that booth, we'd be dead."

Police say the driver was cited for a marked lane violation after the crash. No other information was immediately available.