Massachusetts

Car crashes into Topsfield bakery

The fire department said Topsfield Bakeshsop will be open Tuesday, as scheduled, with temporary doors

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A car slammed into a bakery in Topsfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon, firefighters said, adding that thankfully there were no injuries.

According to the Topsfield Fire Department, the North Shore regional emergency communication center began receiving calls around 1:13 p.m. of a car into a building on Boston Street.

Responding firefighters arrived to find a vehicle had gone into the storefront of the Topsfield Bakeshop, with the driver sitting outside the car.

The Topsfield Building Inspector also responded to check the safety of the building, the fire department said.

The bakery will be closed Monday, as its their usual day off; they plan to be open Tuesday with some temporary doors.

It wasn't immediately clear how the car ended up crashing into the store. The Topsfield Police Department is investigating.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us