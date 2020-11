A car was seen on fire at the exit of the tunnel leading to the arrivals area at Boston's Logan International Airport Thursday evening.

Traffic in the tunnel was stopped and firefighters were moving into position to douse the blaze.

Breaking: car on fire in tunnel leading to Logan Airport arrivals. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/k7kVCLEBfZ — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) November 19, 2020

Fire, police and airport officials haven't immediately given any information about the incident.