Car Plunges Off Bridge Under Construction in Weymouth

An elderly woman was taken to the hospital Thursday night after the car she was driving plunged off a bridge that was under construction in Weymouth, Massachusetts, police said.

The incident was reported to Weymouth police around 7:15 p.m., and the 75-year-old woman who was driving was taken to a local hospital.

There was no word Thursday night on the woman's condition or possible injuries she suffered in the crash.

Weymouth police say they're unsure how or why the woman drove through the area, noting there were cones up to alert drivers of the construction.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the section of roadway where the crash occurred is a project work zone where there are "various forms of advance notification" in place.

MassDOT says these include variable message boards alerting drivers of the construction and a recommended speed limit of 30 MPH through the work zone.

"Additionally, there is increasing signage as you approach the work zone, which is further delineated by reflective barrels," the agency said in a statement.

MassDOT said Thursday night that staff remains on-site ensuring the work zone remains secure and directed any other crash-related questions to the Massachusetts State Police.

An investigation is ongoing.