Car rolls down concrete steps near North Andover intersection

The rollover crash occurred in front of 4 High Street, the North Andover Fire Department said.

North Andover Fire Department

Crews responded to a slightly unusual rollover crash on Sunday in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The fire department was called to 4 High Street for a motor vehicle accident and found a car had rolled down concrete steps in front of a building there.

A picture shared on the fire department's Facebook page shows the car came to a rest upside down, with the trunk propped up on the hand railing.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

It's unclear how the car ended up on the stairs.

