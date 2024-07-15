Car shot at after leaving store in Tewksbury, police say

A car was shot at after it left a Home Depot, in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, police said Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 5:06 a.m. on Main Street, according to Tewksbury police.

Investigators say two vehicles left the Home Depot traveling south on Main Street, and that the car behind fired several shots at the lead car.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle fled the area, police said.

The shooting wasn't a random act of violence, according to police.

Anyone who was in the area of Home Depot to Wamesit Lanes and has information about the shooting should call the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.