A car slammed into a satellite location of a health clinic in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood overnight.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at the Whittier Street Health Center's satellite clinic, located at 278 Blue Hill Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The clinic has been administering coronavirus vaccines since Feb. 1, according to the center's website. It remains unclear how the crash will impact vaccinations.

No further information was immediately available.