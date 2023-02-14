Car Slams Into Home in Worcester

A driver was taken to the hospital after a car slammed into a home in Worcester, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Worcester police confirmed they were called just after noon to the crash near Halcyon Drive and St. Nicholas Avenue.

It's not yet clear if anyone was in the building when the crash happened. Footage from the scene shows significant damage to the car.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Crash reconstruction has been called in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.