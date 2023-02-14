Local

Worcester

Car Slams Into Home in Worcester

It was not immediately clear if anyone was in the building when the crash happened

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A driver was taken to the hospital after a car slammed into a home in Worcester, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Worcester police confirmed they were called just after noon to the crash near Halcyon Drive and St. Nicholas Avenue.

It's not yet clear if anyone was in the building when the crash happened. Footage from the scene shows significant damage to the car.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Crash reconstruction has been called in.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us