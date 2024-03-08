Car slams into Malden home, neighbors share what they saw

A vehicle veered off the road, crashed through a fence and slammed into a house in Malden, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Police have not released official information about what happened on Webster Road, but there was an emergency response to the area and crews could be seen working to try and patch up some of the damage to the home.

Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston that a man was hurt and his dog was killed, recounting a tragic scene.

Neighbor Stanley Raczynski says he heard the crash and then moments later saw the driver fleeing the scene.

“I heard the bang, and that was it I ran outside,” he said. "Went outside and he was jogging down the street here so I said, 'hey where you going, stop!' And he looked at me, said a couple of words and started running.”

Raczynski says the man was wearing blue jeans a red shift. He chased him long enough to get that description but the damage was already done.

"I heard that he tried to save the dog, get the dog out of the way," Raczynski said. "Poor guy.”

Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston that the dog, named Tobi, didn't make it. His owner was taken to the hospital.

“The guy and the dog, I know them well. He’s a very good guy and the dog was my puppy’s friend. So sad to hear that he’s dead,” said one neighbor who didn't want to identify herself.

People living nearby say the dog was always friendly, adding that cars speeding here has long been a problem throughout the area.

"When we go for walks we see the dog, we say hello. The dog is friendly, and it’s literally close to home,” Gary Chin said.

We'll update this story when we hear back from police.