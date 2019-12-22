Close Call as Car Slams Into Mattapan Living Room

There's a gaping hole in a Massachusetts home after a car crashed into its living room early Sunday morning.

Residents of the Mattapan home say the car all of a sudden crashed into their living room around 3:30 a.m.

Residents tell NBC10 Boston and NECN that a woman driving the car got out after the crash and appeared to be in decent condition but did leave in an ambulance.

Boston police say there are no injuries.

A cat is missing after the crash and feared dead, according to the home's residents.

It's not clear what led to the crash.

Inspectional services has responded to the home.