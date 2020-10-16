A car crashed into a pizza shop in South Boston early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a car slammed into McGoos Pizzeria on West Broadway, forcing several people who live in three apartment units above it to evacuate.

The Boston Fire Department had concerns about the damage because the crash compromised one of the structural columns in the building. Firefighters set up temporary columns and secured utility.

The driver was hurt but the extent of those injuries remains unclear.

At approximately 1:00 am a car into the building at 479 West Broadway st. South Boston . A Tech Rescue response for structural damage to the building, which has been evacuated . pic.twitter.com/dQnwbdMk3K — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 16, 2020

Resident Deanna Mujezinovich has lived above the pizza shop for two years. She said the impact "shook the whole building," and that she "heard people screaming."

"The fire alarms went off, there was a smell of smoke coming up, we had to wait a little bit to get out," Mujezinovich said. She added that people drive by and speed in the area "every single day," and worried this would happen someday.

All residents were accounted for and being assisted by Boston Neighborhood Services. They were not able to return to the building overnight.

The owner of building was on scene and also working for arrangements for the six people who are now displaced from the three units.