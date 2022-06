Authorities in Windham, New Hampshire, are investigating the cause of an early morning crash outside of a home on Mammoth Road on Saturday.

Shortly before 5a.m., Windham Police and Fire responded to a car that had crashed into a tree. Crews found the tree leaning against the house and on top of an electrical drop.

Authorities say the driver was able to get out of the car and was not hurt in the crash.

No one in the home was hurt.