Car Smashes Into Haverhill Carpet Shop

The driver was being treated at a local hospital, and the extent of his injuries remained unclear

By Oscar Margain

A car slammed into a building in Haverhill, Massachusetts early Monday morning.

The incident happened on Lafayette Square, when a white Honda Accord apparently drove into a carpet business.

The driver, a man in his 20s, had to be pulled out from the back seat and was attended to by paramedics, first responders on scene said.

The front half of the car was left crushed, after slamming into KC Carpets.

One man who was working at a convenience store across the street heard what happened and immediately went over to help.

"I heard the bang so I came out and called 911," Vipul Chopra said. "I ran outside and the car started on fire. So I ran back into the store and luckily we had fire extinguishers so I used it to put out the fire until the cops get there."

The driver was being treated at a local hospital, and the extent of his injuries remained unclear.

Additional information has not been released yet.

