Car strikes telephone pole in East Providence, killing 33-year-old driver

A Rhode Island woman died Saturday night when her car hit a telephone pole in East Providence.

Police responded to the crash near Pleasant Street and Pawtucket Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a badly-damaged car wrapped around a telephone pole, according to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR.

The driver and lone occupant died from her injuries, police said. She has been identified as 33-year-old Kristen Ambra, of East Providence, WJAR reported.

The scene was taped off for several hours to accommodate an on-scene investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It was not immediately clear if Saturday's severe weather played any kind of role in the wreck.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.