Car Struck by Commuter Rail Train in Everett

Generic image of police sirens.
A car was struck by a commuter rail train on the tracks in Everett, Massachusetts erly Saturday morning.

According to an MBTA spokesperson, the driver claimed he was following GPS direction when he began driving on the tracks and came to a stop nowhere near a railroad crossing. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle before the car was struck by the train.

The driver has not been issued any citations at this time, according to the MBTA spokesperson.

The incident remains under investigation.

