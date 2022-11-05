Car Turning Into NH Casino Collides With Harley Davidson, Killing Motorcyclist and Injuring Passenger

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon when the Harley Davidson they were operating collided with a car turning into a casino in Seabrook, New Hampshire, state police said.

Seabrook police responded around 2:14 p.m. to the area of 319 Route 107 for a reported crash between a car and motorcycle that had resulted in injury. The highway was shut down for several hours between Batchelder and Upper New Zealand roads due to the wreck, and drivers were told to seek alternate routes.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation shows a Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Route 107 and attempting to make a left-hand turn into the Brook Casino when it collided with a Harley Davidson that was traveling south on Route 107.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash, police said. The motorcycle passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No one inside the Corolla was injured, police added.

Police have not identified the victim, or said if any charges could be filed in the crash. Route 107 reopened around 7:10 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fatal collision, but police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Trooper Nathaniel Goodwin at 603-223-8854, or by email at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.

Seabrook and state police were assisted on scene by police from Kensington and Hampton Falls, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, the Seabrook Fire Department, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and the medical examiner's office. The collision analysis and reconstruction unit responded to the crash due to its severity and took over the investigation.