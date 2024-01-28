Car vs. pole in Foxborough shuts down part of Main Street, delays expected

Delays are expected Sunday night on Route 140 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, after a crash involving a car and a utility pole.

Foxborough police said in a Facebook post just before 10:30 p.m. that Main Street was shut down between Weston and Van Doorn avenues due to the motor vehicle accident.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was setting up a detour, and police said drivers should expect delays.

According to police, the car struck the utility pole and then rolled over. There was no word on any injuries.

Photos shared by the police department show a vehicle on its side, with the roof on the ground, as well as a downed pole with hanging wires.

National Grid was notified, and police said they were waiting for them to arrive on scene.

Police did not confirm the crash was weather-related, however the pictures shared on the department's Facebook page show mixed precipitation was coming down at the time of the crash, and the roadway was wet.

Further details were not immediately available.