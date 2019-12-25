Local
Cardinal Seán O’Malley to Give Annual Christmas Sermon

Hundreds of people are expected to be in attendance

By Malcolm Johnson and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Cardinal Seán O’Malley will continue his holiday tradition of Christmas mass on Wednesday in Boston’s South End neighborhood.

Hundreds are expected to attend the highly anticipated service, which will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Last year, the Cardinal gave a lighthearted sermon about discovering our origins since DNA tests grew in popularity in 2018.

“God is in our DNA and that’s the important thing,” O’Malley told NBC10 Boston after his sermon last year.

O’Malley will give his sermon at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Washington Street at 11:30 a.m. Earlier services will also be offered: English mass will begin at 8 a.m., Spanish mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. and extraordinary form will begin at 10 a.m.

