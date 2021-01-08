Caregiver No Longer at UMass Memorial Health Amid Capitol Riot Participation Probe

A person who'd been a "caregiver" at UMass Memorial Health Care is no longer employed by the hospital system, which had been investigating whether they were involved in Wednesday's riot at the Capitol.

UMass Memorial made the announcement in a statement released Friday evening, but didn't identify the person, say where they worked, identify what role they had or give many other details about the situation.

What the organization did say -- after in the morning revealing that it was investigating whether at least one employee was involved in the storming of the Capitol -- is that a number of people had been in touch through social media to express concerns about the caregiver who is no longer a part of the hospital system.

"Over the past 24 hours we have received numerous expressions of concern through social media regarding a UMass Memorial caregiver who may have been involved in this week's violent events at the nation's capitol. The employee in question is no longer a part of our organization," the hospital's statement said.

It was released about six-and-a-half hours after the initial statement, which condemned any violence that employees may have taken part in.

"We have been made aware that one or more of our employees may have been involved in the violence that took place at our Nation's Capitol. We strongly condemn such behavior, if true," that statement read.

UMass Memorial Health Care was the first Massachusetts company to acknowledge publicly that one of its employees may have been involved in the Capitol riot, according to The Boston Globe.

One Massachusetts resident was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police at the riot in Washington, D.C. A New Hampshire man was among those arrested on Wednesday as well, and others across the country have been arrested as evidence they took part in the violent unrest has come to light.

U.S. Capitol police officers were faced with thousands of individuals "involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday," according to a statement from Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who has announced plans to resign.

The mob forced lawmakers into hiding in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Joe Biden from replacing Donald Trump in the White House.

