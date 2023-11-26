Caretaker charged with killing 2 people in Maine home

A woman in Maine has been charged with two counts of murder after two people in her care were found dead at a home in Denmark on Saturday afternoon.

Oxford County Sheriff's deputies were contacted to conduct a welfare check on two people at a home on Fuller Lane around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. When they arrived, they found both people dead inside, and their caretaker, 53-year-old Tzara Jones, was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Autopsies were performed Sunday, and both deaths were determined to be the result of homicide. The victims' identities and their cause of deaths are not being released at this time.

Jones was transferred to the Oxford County jail and she'll be arraigned Monday in Oxford District Court, police said. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Police didn't share any more details in their investigation on Sunday, including a possible motive in the killings.